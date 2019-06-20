LEHMAN, Richard Elwood 91, of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away on May 31, 2019. He was born November 30, 1927 in Springfield to Elwood and Helen (Anderson) Lehman. Richard graduated from Springfield South High School and earned a Bachelor's and a Master's Degree in Education from Wittenberg University. His career in education took him and his family to several school districts in Ohio. In 1967, he became superintendent of South Charleston Schools. He also was superintendent of the American School of Kinshasa in Africa from 1976-1977. He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II and Korea as an Air Traffic Controller. He is survived by his wife Sandy (Burden) Lehman of 35 years and his children; Catherine Lehman and Patricia (Thomas Lee) Lehman of Cincinnati, Ohio, Richard E. (Rhonda) Lehman II of Marysville, Ohio, and Julie (Pete) Sierra of Tampa, Florida; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother John (Anita) Lehman of Springfield. The eldest of six boys, he was preceded in death by his brothers Robert, Bruce, David and Gerald Lehman. Memorial Services in Springfield will be at Ferncliff Cemetery Chapel on July 6, 2019 at 11:00 am. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary