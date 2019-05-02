LEIST, Richard "Dick" 85, passed away April 30, 2019. Dick was born on November 17, 1933 to Edward W. & Estella M. (York) Leist in Dayton, OH. He graduated from Roosevelt High School and the University of Dayton. Dick served as a medic in the U.S. Army post Korean War, stationed in Germany. He worked in Contracting Management at DESC & retired after 33 years of government service. Dick was a steadfast, loving husband to Arlene for 59 years. Just as Arlene, he was devoted to his family, and generous with his guidance. He loved sports of any kind and remained active his entire life. Dick was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Arlene (McMahon) Leist; parents; brother, Ronald Leist. He is survived by his daughters, Liz (Leslie Hahn) Godsey, Linda (Tom Cheers) Shipley; grandchildren, Brandon (Amanda) Godsey, Nathan (Kalie) Godsey, Garrett (Colleen Bosche) Shipley; great-grandsons, Nash & Mason Godsey; sister-in-law, Gail Leist; nephews, Ken and Steve Leist, & hundreds of cousins. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11am at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering, with a luncheon immediately following. Burial at Calvary Cemetery following the luncheon. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Pink Ribbon Girls, 15 S. Second St., Tipp City, OH, 45371. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary