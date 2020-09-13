1/
Richard LEWANDOWSKI
LEWANDOWSKI, Richard "Rich" Age 89, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Friday, September 4, 2020. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. He graduated from the University of Toledo as an Electrical Engineer and retired from WPAFB. He was an avid woodworker and outdoorsman. He was a member of the Samaria Masonic Lodge (MI) for over 50 years. He served as the treasurer for the Miamisburg Sportsman's Club for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, of 58 years. He is survived by his sons, Andy (Jamie) Lewandowski of Oakwood, Peter (Cherye) Lewandowski of Beavercreek; 2 grandchildren, Alina Lewandowski and AJ Lewandowski of Oakwood; and his sister, Suzanne Simon (Adrian, MI). A private service will be held at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Hospice of the Miami Valley. More information can be found at schlientzandmoore.com. Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home, Dayton.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 13, 2020.
