Richard LITTLE

Richard LITTLE Obituary
LITTLE, Richard Keith 61, of Springfield, passed away March 8, 2019 in Eaglewood Care Center. He was born February 25, 1958 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Elmer and Emma Margaret (Weaver) Little Jr. Mr. Little was a welder and had been employed at TACH Industries in the maintenance department. Among the survivors are a daughter; Angela Leonard and a son; Adam Little. Private services were held with JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 14, 2019
