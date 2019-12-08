|
|
LOGES II, Richard Jerome 76, of Washington Township, Michigan, passed away at home on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife and children. He adored his family, friends, golf and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Mr. Loges was born in Dayton, Ohio, on June 29, 1943 to to parents Madeline and Richard J. Loges I. He was the oldest of eight children, including siblings Thomas Loges (Amy), Teresa Quinn (Tom), Madine Walker (Dick), Collette Herbig (Jim), Sandi Loges-Wymer (Mike), Phillip Loges and Debbie Loges-Herman (Scott). A graduate of Chaminade High School in 1961, Mr. Loges had five children from his first marriage to Sandra Loges (nee Bettinger), including Dr. Richard J. Loges III (Jackie), Rodney Loges (Jennifer), Randy Loges (Dewi), Angel Loges and Rusty Loges (Allison). In 1984, he married his beloved Louise Loges (nee D'Alessandro) and the two had a child, Stevan Loges (Leslie). Mr. Loges is survived by Louise Loges, his siblings and his children, as well as 14 grandchildren and many friends. A celebration of life will be held on Dec. 14 at Miami Valley Country Club from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. including a tribute by friends and family members from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Family and friends are also invited to attend mass at St. Rita's Catholic Church 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 15. No flowers please; instead, consider making a donation to in Mr. Loges' name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019