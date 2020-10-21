1/1
RICHARD LONG
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LONG, Richard Dean

After a very full life, Richard Dean Long passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born in Union, West Virginia, on Mar 12, 1940, and lived 80 wonderful years in West Virginia and then in Ohio. He was very involved at Grace United Methodist and loved welcoming people into his church. Dean's life is celebrated by his lifetime honey and wife, Joyce Long; daughter, Julie Longacre and her husband, Jon Longacre; son, Jason Long and his wife, Sherry Brown Long; son, Keith Long and his wife, Danielle Gundler Long; daughter, Kristi Long; nine beloved grandkids; brother: Rusty Long and wife Sue Long: sister's husband, Bobby McDowell. We will be honoring his life with a few gatherings and the family requests that anyone attending a gathering indoors wear a mask. Visitation (Thur) and funeral (Fri) details can be found at the Weigel Funeral home website.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved