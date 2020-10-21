LONG, Richard Dean



After a very full life, Richard Dean Long passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born in Union, West Virginia, on Mar 12, 1940, and lived 80 wonderful years in West Virginia and then in Ohio. He was very involved at Grace United Methodist and loved welcoming people into his church. Dean's life is celebrated by his lifetime honey and wife, Joyce Long; daughter, Julie Longacre and her husband, Jon Longacre; son, Jason Long and his wife, Sherry Brown Long; son, Keith Long and his wife, Danielle Gundler Long; daughter, Kristi Long; nine beloved grandkids; brother: Rusty Long and wife Sue Long: sister's husband, Bobby McDowell. We will be honoring his life with a few gatherings and the family requests that anyone attending a gathering indoors wear a mask. Visitation (Thur) and funeral (Fri) details can be found at the Weigel Funeral home website.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store