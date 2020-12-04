1/
Richard LOWREY
1928 - 2020
LOWREY, Richard J.

91, of Dayton, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. He was born to Raymond & Margaret Lowrey on Dec. 14, 1928, in Dayton, OH. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Lois H. Lowrey; son, Richard Andrew; brother, Raymond F. Lowrey. Survived by his son, Norman Ray Lowrey (Patricia); daughters, Linda Sue Lostutter (Rollie) & Susan Herby (Frank); brother, Pete Lowrey; sisters, Marion Slaughter (Gene) &

Margaret Ward (James); sisters-in-law, Faith Backs & Florence Lowrey; 7 grandchildren, Tammy, Lisa (Jon), Lori (Miguel), Trista (Brad), Richard (Melissa), Sarah (David) & Ryan (Elise); 13 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great-grandson. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH 45377. Pastor Jerry Siler, officiating. Interment Willow View Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday at 12 noon, prior to the service, at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Vandalia United Methodist Church
DEC
7
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Vandalia United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
