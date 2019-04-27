Home

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
LUKEN, Richard Henry Age 89 of Hamilton, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Richard was born in Fredrick, Ohio on June 10, 1929 to Frank Henry Luken and Mae Elizabeth Spitler Luken. Richard was a veteran of the Korean War with the United States Army from 1950 to 1952. He married Rebecca Imogene Shoe February 14, 1953 in Tipp City OH. Richard retired from Ford Motor Company in 1991 after 33 years of service. He was a member of the VFW Post 1069. Richard is survived by his wife, Rebecca Luken; sons, Michael (Suzanne) Luken, Patrick Lee (Debbra) Luken, Daniel Leroy Luken; daughters, Kathleen Ann (Philip) Wenning and Jeanette Yvonne Luken; brother, Edward Lee (Joan) Luken; 18 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, OH. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11am. Burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 27, 2019
