Richard LUND

Richard LUND Obituary
LUND, Richard Raymond 73, of Fairborn, passed away in his home on Saturday morning, February 22, 2020. He was born in Waterbury, Connecticut on November 21, 1946, the son of the late William and Marcella (Genereaux) Lund. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Rich retired from Navistar International in 2003 following 30 years of service. He was a member of the Westville Renewed Strength Church. Rich loved his family and friends, camping at the Ohio River, NASCAR, and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Leona "Lee" (Smith) Lund; son, John (Valerie) Byrd; grandchildren, James (Stacey) Byrd, Calla Byrd, and Ethan, Samantha and Zachary Haynes; great grandchildren, Connor and Kennedy Byrd; step-grandchildren, Brittany and Willie Hatton; brother, William (Theresa) Lund Jr.; son-in-law, David Haynes; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Shaunda Haynes and son, Michael Byrd. Rich's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday in the Westville Renewed Strength Church, 4194 U.S. 36, Urbana with Rev. Mark Hackworth presiding. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial with military honors will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45420. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 25, 2020
