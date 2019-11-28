|
|
LUTHMAN, USNR Ret., Cdr. Richard E. On November 22, 2019 Dick died and went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ. He was born on June 8, 1926 to his parents Herbert and Henrietta Luthman both of whom preceded him in death. Also preceding him was his loving wife Mary Elizabeth who died in 1997 and his siblings Merrill, Robert and Dorothy. He is survived by his dear wife Virginia who shared his later years and brought him much happiness, his brother Elmer, his children Richard M. Luthman, Christine Walter, and Terri Korff and step children Tim, Eric, and Mark Frey, as well as 9 grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Dick was blessed with a fulfilling life and he was proud of many things; among them 24 years in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserve, his many years as a volunteer chaplain at Miami Valley Hospital and Hospice of Dayton. He was retired as Vice President of Finance at Specialty Papers Company and was a certified public accountant. His hobbies were woodworking and running/walking with the Shafor Shufflers and especially his dear friend, Paul McClain, with whom he logged over 35, 000 miles walking and running. Friends and family may visit from 2pm-6pm on Sunday, December 1 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, Kettering. Funeral service will be 10:00am on Monday, also at the funeral home. Dick will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In his memory contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019