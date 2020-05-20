|
|
MANTIA, Richard Richard passed away at 3:30 am on May 18 at Kettering Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born on September 2, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY to Charles and Anne Mantia. Richard was a gifted fine artist and an accomplished athlete who attended New Utrecht High School and the Art Students League in NYC. He graduated from Western Kentucky University (BFA) and Pratt Institute (MFA). He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Maggie, as well as his 2 sons Christopher (Wendy) Mantia of Memphis, TN and Jay Gorham of Minneapolis, MN; and 6 grandchildren Will, Luke and Ben Gorham, Hadley and Mackenna Mantia and Ruby Greenlaw; his sister Renée (Zeke) Sardelli of Mooresville, NC and his brother-in-law Kenneth (Sarah) Petrilla of Ross, CA; adoring nieces and nephews; his faithful dog, Oliver; and a legion of friends from all over the world.including in his beloved St. Remy-de-Provence, France. Richard was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, the 49'ers and Moraine Country Club. In addition to being an outstanding husband, father and GrandRichard, he was a true gentleman in the purest sense of the word. "When he shall die, cut him out in little stars, and he will make the face of heaven so fine that all the world will be in love with night and pay no worship to the garish sun." -William Shakespeare Due to Covid-19, there will be an immediate private family service followed by a memorial celebration of life in the fall. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Muse Machine or K-12 Gallery. Our hearts are forever broken. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 20, 2020