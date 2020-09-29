1/1
RICHARD MARTIN
MARTIN, Deacon Richard W. Deacon Richard W. Martin of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on September 27, 2020. Rick was a 1966 graduate of Bishop Ready High School and served in the United States Air Force and DFAS for 45 years. He was an ordained Roman Catholic Deacon for 20 years. He served the parishioners of Our Lady of Good Hope and St. Henry parishes in Miamisburg, Ohio. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 1/2 years, Janet Ray Martin; his children, J. Michael Martin (Will Bruckner) of Fair Haven, NJ, Eric Martin (Michael Westwood) of Chicago, IL, and Rebecca Martin (Mark) Serencha of Marlborough, MA; siblings, Dennis (Donna) Martin of Canal Winchester, Tom (Linda) Martin of Glendale, AZ, Marianne Martin of Columbus, and Regina (Chris) Lewie of Hilliard; brother-in-law, Michael Ray of Deltona, FL. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Helen Martin; and his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Regina Martin. A Reception of the Body will be held at 4:00 PM on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 6 South Third St., Miamisburg. Visitation will continue until 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the church with Father Jim Romanello celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church
OCT
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
9378663373
