1/
RICHARD MASSIE
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MASSIE, Richard "Dick"

Age 82 of Dayton passed away on November 9, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herschel & Margaret Massie. Dick is survived by his sister, Virginia Duncan; niece, LeeAnn Kneubuehl; nephew, Brian (Ramona) Duncan; great-nephew and nieces, Clint Duncan (Bekah Lucas), Allison (Tyler) Gill, Crystal (Jamie) Wise as well as great-great-niece and nephew. Dick was well known in the Dayton area for extensive tool & dye making and almost 70 years of racing. He was a member of numerous racing organizations, a member of Masonic Lodge 729 and a Stivers High School Alumni, class of 1956. He was a proud member of Road Knights of Dayton where he served as president and on the board of directors. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 9:30am until 10:30am at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME - BELMONT with a funeral service following at 10:30am. Dick's final resting place will be in Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. In lieu of flowers,

contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
9372523122
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved