McBRIDE, Richard J. Passed away peacefully at his home on March 3, 2020. He is preceded in death by the love of his life and wife for over 60 years, Edie; his three sons Tommy, Ron and Rob; his brother Charles and his sister Barbara. He is survived by his devoted daughter Chrystie (Scott), his grandchildren Tony (Tara) and Amanda, the apple of his eye, his great-grandson Rhett, and his brother David. "Dick" graduated from the University of Dayton in 1957 with a degree in chemical engineering and spent over 30 years working for AVCO/Textron on cutting edge material composite programs with Wright Patterson AFB. Dick McBride founded St. Mary Development Corporation with Sr. Rose Wildenhaus in 1989. Previously the two had created the St. Leonard Senior Community in Centerville, Ohio. Dick served as President of St. Mary Development for 24 years, until his retirement in 2013. During his tenure, the organization created more than 40 affordable housing communities with more than 3,000 apartment units. Total development cost of the 40 apartment communities was more than $284 million. The vast majority of the apartment communities were located in southwest Ohio, with a primary focus of the Dayton area. Today, St. Mary continues the focus on affordable housing started by Dick and Sr. Rose. In addition to affordable housing, Dick led St. Mary's on many other projects to serve those in need including the creation of a grocery store, a joint-venture home healthcare agency, transportation services for seniors and a transitional housing project for the Red Cross. The residents in St. Mary's affordable senior communities especially loved Dick, and he could often be found chatting with residents. After his retirement from St. Mary, Dick set up an office in Twin Towers Place, St. Mary's first senior community, where he worked at the front desk and assisted Sr. Rose with resident activities. He took great joy in helping others both as President of St Mary and simply as a friend. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00am at St Mary's Catholic Church, 310 Allen Street, Dayton Ohio. Dick's family will be receiving guests from 9:30am to 10:00am at the church and for a reception at Twin Towers Place after the Memorial Service. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at as well as Becky Randolph and Demeka Hoskins for their extraordinary care. Donations to would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020