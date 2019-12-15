|
|
McKINSTRY, Jr., Richard G. Nov. 24, 1942 - Sept. 26, 2019 Richard Gabbert McKinstry, Jr. of Springfield passed away on September 26, 2019 surrounded by family in Dayton, OH. Rick was born to Richard and Frances (Johnson) McKinstry on November 24, 1942. Rick graduated Lancaster High School in 1961, earned a B.Sc. from OSU, was a staff sergeant in the Air Force during Vietnam, and earned a M.Ed. from WSU. He taught junior and senior high school science in the Mad River Local School district where he met his wife, Lacey. There, he spent 35 years teaching over 6000 young people; taking many on adventurous field trips to the Bahamas and Alaska. As a master gardener in his retired years, Rick loved volunteering with the Master Gardeners of Clark County and shared his passion with the community by cultivating public gardens across Springfield. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Lacey (Fischer) McKinstry of Springfield, son Wm. Matthew McKinstry (Elissa Smith) and beloved grandsons Liam and Graham of Arlington, VA, daughter Caitlin McKinstry (Rob Campbell) of Cordova, AK, and niece Laura Engle of Beavercreek. He is preceded in death by his brother William, sister Nancy Sterzinar, and parents Richard and Frances. A Memorial Ceremony on December 27th will be held at 11am at Rockway Lutheran Church in Springfield followed by a 1 pm Celebration of Life at the Festival Green Clubhouse on the Springfield Masonic Community's campus. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Master Gardeners of Clark County or Rockway Lutheran in his name.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 15, 2019