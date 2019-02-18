Home

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Richard MEHL


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard MEHL Obituary
MEHL, D. Richard 79, of Middletown, died Friday, February 15, 2019, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Middletown, Ohio on June 13, 1939 to parents Robert and Mary (Morgan) Mehl.Richard was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and was a national sales manager for a truck lighting company. Mr. Mehl is survived by his wife, Karen (Grobe) Mehl: a sister, Nancy Strauss; niece, Leslie Strauss; nephews, Dale Strauss II, Michael (Elizabeth) Strauss and Adam Strauss. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Timothy Mehl. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 212 S. Broad Street, Middletown with Pastor Michelle Terry officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 212 S. Broad Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guest book online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 18, 2019
