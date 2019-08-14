|
MILLER, Richard T. "Dick" 87, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Sunday morning, August 11, 2019. He was born in Grosse Pointe, Michigan on October 11, 1931, the son of the late Norbert J. and Margaret Mary (Konen) Miller. Dick proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from Ohio Northern University. He retired from London Pharmacy following many years of serving the Springfield community. Dick was a member of St. Raphael Church. He was a zealous supporter of University of Michigan athletics. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Connie J. (Armentrout) Miller; son, Richard (Jaini) Miller of Springfield; grandchildren, Jorge and Debbie; Connie's family, Bob (Sue) Armentrout of Springfield, Alice Frost of Urbana and Ann Bryan of Jamestown; a host of beloved nieces and nephews; and his four-legged grandchildren, Bo, Koko and Mia. He was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Daniel C. and Bette Miller. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 in St. Raphael Church with Rev. Fr. James A. Bramlage presiding. Burial with military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crisis Care. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 14, 2019