MILLER, Richard Wayne 79, of Trenton, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 11, 1940 in Middletown to parents, Leroy E. and Dorothy J. (Slifer) Miller. Dick worked as a motor repairman for Armco/AK Steel Corp. He is survived by his wife, Mary C. (Moore) Miller; sons, Richard A. (Sherry) Miller & Robert W. Miller; brother, Roger (Penny) Miller; and grandchildren, Richard A. Miller Jr. & Katie Miller. Dick was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother. Private services were held for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 22, 2020