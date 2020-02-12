|
|
MOFFITT, Richard "Dick" 81 of Springfield OH and The Villages Florida passed away peacefully Feb 7, 2020 in the care of Villages Hospice. Dick was a graduate of South Charleston High School where he excelled in all sports. He especially loved softball and was an active athlete up until a few years ago. Dick is a Navistar retiree and Elks member. Dick's main passion in life was the thrill of buying classic car parts. He got his start at an early age when his grandpa gave him a few ford parts to sell when he was a teenager. He sold those and bought more with the money and that's how Dick Moffitt's Chevy Parts became the successful and well-known business it is today. His legacy continues through family running the business. He had an outgoing personality and never met a stranger. Dick had many cars restored throughout the years and loved them all. Dick was the only child of the late Whitey and Ida Louise "King" Moffitt. He is survived by his children Pamela Parish, Timothy Moffitt and Jay Moffitt, two stepchildren Jeremy Smith and Cindy Waddle. Altogether he had six grandchildren Joshua, Cody, Allison, Preston, Julian and Alexandra. He leaves behind his wife Alice "Brackett" Moffitt of twenty-five years and his little dog Snickers who he loved dearly. A celebration of life will be held Sat. March 7th from 1-5 at Dick Moffitt's Chevy Store 1837 Columbus Ave Springfield Ohio, all family and friends are welcome.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 12, 2020