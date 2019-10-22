Home

MORGAN Jr., Richard Keith "Rick" A funny, kind, and generous man, Richard "Rick" Keith Morgan Jr., age 70, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, October 17th, 2019. To help the family celebrate his life, wear your favorite Bengal attire, bob dylan T-shirt, or whatever you are comfortable in to share stories and laughter during a Life Celebration Visitation at Conner and Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook) Wednesday October 23 from 5 pm to 8 pm. Private burial will take place at Bellbrook Cemetery (3939 Upper Bellbrook Rd. Bellbrook, OH) Thursday October 24 at 10 a.m. In loving memory of Rick, the family requests donations to Greenpeace (702 H Street, NW, STE 300, Washington, D.C. 20001) and The Humane Society (1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450 Washington, DC 20037). You are welcome to send a condolence or flowers, plant a memorial tree, and share a story about Rick at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 22, 2019
