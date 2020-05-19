|
MORGERSON, Richard Age 77,, of Camden, passed away May 15, 2020 at Astoria Health and Rehab Center where he had been a resident for several months. He was born August 22, 1942 to Paul and Bertha (Rawlings) Morgerson and was one of ten children. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marcia (Fisher) also survived by his children, Melinda "Lynn" (Richard) Butterfield, Becky (Randy) Crow, Richard II "Rick" (Stacy) Morgerson; grandchildren, Amity (Jacob) Mabry, Erick Butterfield, Harley (Dylan) Chaney, Aaron Morgerson, Carlin and Maya Elkins; great grandchildren, Ainsley, Harper, Jared, Lucian and Laila; one brother, one sister and many nieces, nephews and friends. Richard worked 30 years at Southwestern Ohio Steel as a crane operator and was an avid antique collector. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Baker- Steven-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Ave., Middletown, Ohio. Celebration of Life Services will be Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:00 at the funeral home with Mr. Donnie Crow officiating. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on May 19, 2020