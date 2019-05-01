NELLIS, Richard Arthur "Rick" Age 60, passed away at on Friday, April 26th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Marie C. Nellis. He is survived by his daughters, Lisa and Jenna, both of California; cousin Chris Bonbright of Louisville and Uncle Russ Willoughby of Dayton. Rick was a dependable helper at St. Mary Catholic Church and was ready to help anyone in need. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 am on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 310 Allen St., Dayton, OH 45410 with burial to immediately follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until the time of Mass at church on Thursday. Contributions in Rick's memory may be sent to either St. Mary Church or St. Vincent De Paul, 124 West Apple St., Dayton, OH 45402. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary