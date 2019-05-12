Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard OGLESBEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard OGLESBEE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard OGLESBEE Obituary
OGLESBEE, Richard C. "Dick" Age 89 of Dayton, passed away Monday May 6, 2019. He was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School and the University of Dayton. Dick retired from NCR and was a member of Alpha Lodge, Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton and Antioch Shrine. Dick was preceded in death by a daughter Linda Clabaugh. Survived by his wife Dora "Dodie", daughter Nancy (Marv) Lahr of Napa, CA, son Ken (Patti) Driscoll of Wilmington, OH, 4 grandchildren Brian Foster, David Bowman, Tyler and Jordan (Trevor) Jones, sister-in-law Ruby Weller, brother-in-law Bill (Betty) Jenkins, and son-in-law Mike Clabaugh and other family and friends. Memorial Service will be held 3PM Sunday May 19, 2019 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Pastor Darlene Hensley. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the for Crippled Children in Dick's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now