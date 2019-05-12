|
OGLESBEE, Richard C. "Dick" Age 89 of Dayton, passed away Monday May 6, 2019. He was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School and the University of Dayton. Dick retired from NCR and was a member of Alpha Lodge, Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton and Antioch Shrine. Dick was preceded in death by a daughter Linda Clabaugh. Survived by his wife Dora "Dodie", daughter Nancy (Marv) Lahr of Napa, CA, son Ken (Patti) Driscoll of Wilmington, OH, 4 grandchildren Brian Foster, David Bowman, Tyler and Jordan (Trevor) Jones, sister-in-law Ruby Weller, brother-in-law Bill (Betty) Jenkins, and son-in-law Mike Clabaugh and other family and friends. Memorial Service will be held 3PM Sunday May 19, 2019 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Pastor Darlene Hensley. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the for Crippled Children in Dick's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2019