Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westbrock Funeral Home Inc
1712 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH 45410
(937) 253-6161
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Ossege
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Ossege

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Ossege Obituary
OSSEGE, Richard L. "Dick" Age 68 of Dayton passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was born on December 27, 1950 in Dayton to the late, Kenneth and Lucille (Herzog) Ossege. He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly (Pease); sons, Rick (Maggie), Ken (Mary); grandchildren, Mackenzie, Brooke, Lance, Graham, Edison; brother, John Ossege and many other extended family and friends. Dick graduated from Stivers high school in 1969. He was part of the White Allen Chevrolet parts family for 28 years. Dick was a volunteer firefighter for Harrison Township in the early eighties. He was an active member in the Our Lady of Mercy parish and a Board Member of the Greater Dayton Jaycees. Dick enjoyed vacationing at Rocky Fork Lake. He was an avid Ohio State and Cleveland Browns footfall fan. Family and friends may visit from 5-7 PM on Friday, September 6 at Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton followed by a memorial service beginning at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now