OSSEGE, Richard L. "Dick" Age 68 of Dayton passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was born on December 27, 1950 in Dayton to the late, Kenneth and Lucille (Herzog) Ossege. He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly (Pease); sons, Rick (Maggie), Ken (Mary); grandchildren, Mackenzie, Brooke, Lance, Graham, Edison; brother, John Ossege and many other extended family and friends. Dick graduated from Stivers high school in 1969. He was part of the White Allen Chevrolet parts family for 28 years. Dick was a volunteer firefighter for Harrison Township in the early eighties. He was an active member in the Our Lady of Mercy parish and a Board Member of the Greater Dayton Jaycees. Dick enjoyed vacationing at Rocky Fork Lake. He was an avid Ohio State and Cleveland Browns footfall fan. Family and friends may visit from 5-7 PM on Friday, September 6 at Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton followed by a memorial service beginning at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019