Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
RICHARD PETERS


1936 - 2019
RICHARD PETERS Obituary
PETERS, Richard A."Dick" 83, of Springfield passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 26, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born October 1, 1936 in Springfield, the son of the late Wilfred and Marie (Bauer) Peters. Dick was a youth bowling coach at Victory Lanes for over 30 years. He was an avid bowler and a member of the Bowling Association Hall of Fame. Dick enjoyed fishing but most of all spending time with his loving family. Survivors include his four daughters, Linda (Andy) Jones, Nancy (Todd) Wikoff, Cheryl (Brad) Honchell and Diana (Jon) Watkins; one sister, Mary Nibert; six grandchildren, Jason, Kyle, Amanda, Dustin, Allison and Brandon; five great-grandchildren, Adrian, Hannah, Autumn, Willie and Trevor and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Patricia (Barnett) Peters; infant son and one brother, Bill Peters. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 5-7 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Dick's life will be held on Monday at 11 am in the funeral home with Pastor Jim Welch officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 28, 2019
