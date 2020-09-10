1/
RICHARD PHILPOTT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PHILPOTT, Richard "Dick" H. Age 84, of Waynesville, passed away Tues., Sept, 8, 2020, at Miami Valley South Hospital. He served in the Army Reserves from 1953-1963, the later part serving as one of the instructors. He worked over 40 years in the insurance industry, first at State Farm, the majority of his time at Mutual of Omaha, and ultimately retiring as an underwriter working on his own. He was elected and served several years on the Waynesville Village Council. He was also a member of the Waynesville Rotary Club, where he helped lead the booth during the Ohio Sauerkraut Festival. He supported the school for many years by attending almost all of the high school boys and girls basketball games and the high school football games. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Nancy Lebsock and Kim Slater and his parents. He is survived by his wife, Lee; two sons, Don Philpott and Eric (Daphne, who Dick affectionally called "Queen") Philpott; 10 grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; and one brother, Jerry (Kathy) Philpott. A celebration of life service will be held 3 PM Sat., Sept. 12 at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. The family will receive friends 1 - 3 PM Sat. at the funeral home. If desired, contributions may be made to the Lytle United Methodist Church. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home
185 North Main Street
Waynesville, OH 45068
(513) 897-5966
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved