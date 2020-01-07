|
PLASKON, Richard G. Age 69 of Englewood, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was a loving husband, father and papa. Richard was a sales manager for many years and retired from CVS. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening, cooking and most of all spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 42 years: Jane (Berchtold) Plaskon, children: Sara (Matt) Weaver of Englewood, Amy (Tom Helms) Plaskon of Englewood, Erik (Colleen) Plaskon of Hilliard, grandchildren: Tyler, Austin, Kileigh, Owen, siblings: Lynn (Angelo) Bonarrigo of NJ, Nancy (April Kazimir) Plaskon of FL, Janice (James) Stevens of NJ, sister-in-law: Carolyn Berchtold of Englewood, brothers-in-law: Max (Marge) Berchtold of West Jefferson, Lawrence Englert of Eaton, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and special pet: Jack. He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Florence (Ovsevitz) Plaskon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood) with Fr. Timothy Knepper C.PP.S. as celebrant. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 7, 2020