RADER, Richard L. 89, of Springfield died March 26, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born December 4, 1929 in Springfield, the son of the late Albert and Lena Rader. He was a graduate of Lawrenceville High School. A veteran of the United States Army and served our country proudly during the Korean Conflict. Dick delivered milk door to door and owned and operated Rader's Trenching for many years. He worked many years in Little League Baseball and was a 50 year member of KP Lodge. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Norma (Miesse) Rader; three sons, Rick (Debbie) Rader, Ron (Diane) Rader and Rob Rader; one brother, Donald Rader; two sisters, Patti Backus and Judith (Tom) Warren; grandchildren, Chrissy, Chad, Brain, Beau, Eric, Shawn and Sara; eight great-grandchildren, whom he loved very much and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Margia Lobeck and Donna Rader; sister-in-law, Barbara Rader and brother-in-law, Melvin Backus. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 10-11 am in the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Chapel, 8200 West National Road, Donnelsville. Services will begin at 11 am in the chapel with Pastor Alan Cain officiating and private burial to follow. A memorial luncheon will be held at the Old Lawrenceville Schoolhouse following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420 or German Township EMT, 3940 Lawrenceville Dr. Springfield, OH 45504. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 30, 2019