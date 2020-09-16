1/1
RICHARD REED
REED, Richard Age 84 of Fairborn, passed away September 13, 2020. He was born August 25, 1936, in Elsie, Kentucky, the son of the late Raymond and Wana (Cook) Reed. Richard served his country in the U.S. Army; and followed with employment as a Millwright; and he enjoyed motor homing. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Reed. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan Reed; four children, Mike Reed (Karen Wells), Lori (Felix) Castro, Glenn (Rosemarie) Reed, Greg (Tammie) Reed; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; aunt, Revena Reed South; as well as extended family. A private service will be held by the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Tenth Life, Xenia, Ohio. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
