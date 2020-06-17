Richard RICHARDSON
1993 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHARDSON, Richard Thomas 26, of Springfield, passed away peacefully, in his home on June 9, 2020. He was born June 25, 1993, in Springfield, the son of Tammy Richardson and Terry Keating. Richard had attended the Hillside Avenue Church of God and was employed at Quality Food. He enjoyed playing darts, basketball, football, baseball and his Playstation. Survivors include, his mother and father; one brother; Anthony Richardson, one sister; AnDrea Richardson, three half-brothers; Zachary, Dillon and Dakota, aunt and uncles; Tonia and Carl Tyree, Brett Lear and Ernie Lear, niece; Jade Tyree and special friends; Chris Kidd and Kyle Lattimore. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:00PM until 8:00PM, Friday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jhkzfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved