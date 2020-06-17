RICHARDSON, Richard Thomas 26, of Springfield, passed away peacefully, in his home on June 9, 2020. He was born June 25, 1993, in Springfield, the son of Tammy Richardson and Terry Keating. Richard had attended the Hillside Avenue Church of God and was employed at Quality Food. He enjoyed playing darts, basketball, football, baseball and his Playstation. Survivors include, his mother and father; one brother; Anthony Richardson, one sister; AnDrea Richardson, three half-brothers; Zachary, Dillon and Dakota, aunt and uncles; Tonia and Carl Tyree, Brett Lear and Ernie Lear, niece; Jade Tyree and special friends; Chris Kidd and Kyle Lattimore. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:00PM until 8:00PM, Friday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jhkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.