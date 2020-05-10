|
RINEHART, Richard L. "Rick" Age 66, a lifelong resident of Dayton passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. Rick was born in Dayton, OH on October 16, 1953 to the late Paul and Marjorie Rinehart. Rick is survived by his spouse of 25 years, Mr. Jeffrey Greene; brothers, Paul (Becky), Kurt (Rita), and Patrick (Denise) Rinehart.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and close friends. Rick graduated from Belmont High School class of 1971. He was co-owner of Bridge International Logistics and was past Vice President and current treasurer of the Wright Dunbar Village Neighborhood Association. Rick never met a stranger and was genuine, kind, and a friend to many. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020