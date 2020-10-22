1/1
Richard Robillard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBILLARD, Richard Lee "Rick"

Age 67, passed away on

October 4, 2020. He was a member of Saint Joseph the Carpenter Episcopal Church where he loved to play the

organ. He was preceded in death by parents - Robert E. and Betty Jane Robillard and his grandparents. He is survived by his husband, Kenny Spurling; sons and daughters-in-laws, Justin and Amie, Kevin and Jenni, Robert and Tracy; daughters and sons-in-law,

Abigail Robillard and Peter Horine; grandchildren, Bennett, Brooks, Barrett, Bridger, Boone, Corinna, Ruby and Mavis; brother, Randolph and Catherine Robillard; brothers-in-law, David and Kathy Spurling, Jerry and Tammy Spurling, Tim and Robin Spurling, Jamie Spurling; sisters-in-law, Peggy Swick and Carolyn Robinson; extended family, Andy, Mary, and

Betsy with great-nieces and nephews. Memorial donations can be made to Shiloh Cemetery where Rick will eventually rest with his husband Kenny Spurling. Although there will not be a receiving line, friends may pay their respects from 10-11 AM Saturday, October 24, 2020, with memorial service to follow at 11 AM in the East Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at


www.atchleyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Atchley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Atchley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atchley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved