Richard Ross Obituary
ROSS, Richard L. "Dick" 83, of Springfield, passed away August 16, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born May 28, 1936 in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Sylvester A. and Ethel (Vollmar) Ross. Mr. Ross enjoyed hunting, gunsmithing and tinkering in his workshop. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and was retired from International Harvester. Survivors include one daughter; Tamyra Ross, Springfield, one sister; Connie Houseman, Urbana and one bother; Larry Ross, Springfield. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Thursday in Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:30PM until the time of the services. Entombment will follow. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to or to the . Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 20, 2019
