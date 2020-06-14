Richard ROYALTY

ROYALTY, Rev. Richard M. Age 80, passed away on May 25, 2020, at Otterbein Lebanon SeniorLife Community. Beloved husband of Judy, for 57 years; cherished father of Charles (Rebekah) Royalty and Timothy (Grace) Royalty; proud grandfather of Lily, Emma, Cameron, Hannah, Christian, Preston, Emmett and Nash; dear brother of Kathryn (Daniel, Jr.) Startsman and the late Kenneth M. Royalty; he also leaves to cherish his memory many nephews, a niece, cousins and friends. He served as a United Methodist clergy in the State of Ohio for 40 years. He was an avid runner and was running 5 miles a day until he was 73 years old. Memorial service will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be directed to the charity of your choice. Inurnment at Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to the Spring Grove Funeral Homes-Elden Good.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.