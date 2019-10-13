|
ROYER, Richard L. "Dick" 82 of Lewisburg, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at his home. Born on August 3, 1937 in Hill Grove, Darke County, OH, he was the son of the late Clarence & Myrtle (Coffman) Royer. Richard was the owner and operator of Royer Builders for over 60 plus years. He served in the Army National Guard. The family would like to say a special "Thank You" to and Fidelity Home Health Care for their caring service for our dad. Preceded in death by his Wife: Debra Kay Royer in 2007; Brothers: James (Dott) Royer and Glen (Irene) Royer; Sisters: Patsy (Russ) Ballengee and Joan (Jack) Bernheisel; Granddaughter: Brittanie N. Cecil. Survived by Children: Rob (Traci) Sergent, Leesa (Paul) Ulrich, Richard (Carmen) Royer, Brandon (Rosemarie) Elmore, Bradley (Janell) Elmore and Jade (Rick) Combs. Grandchildren: Kristina, Nick, Chelsea, Alex, Julia, Lauren, Wyatt, Sadie, Isaiah, Gavin, Colton, CJ, Alex, Rylan and Drystan; Great Grandchildren: Avaree, Cohen and Derrick. Special Niece: Nicki and family Rod, Kaylyn, Wesley and other nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, OH with Pastor Don Tucker officiating. Interment will be held in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville, OH with Military Honors by the Preble County Honor Guard. Family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to Lewisburg Baptist Church, 608 N. Commerce St, Lewisburg, OH 45338. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019