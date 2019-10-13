Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
411 North Commerce Street
Lewisburg, OH 45338
(937) 962-2845
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
411 North Commerce Street
Lewisburg, OH 45338
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
411 North Commerce Street
Lewisburg, OH 45338
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard ROYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard ROYER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard ROYER Obituary
ROYER, Richard L. "Dick" 82 of Lewisburg, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at his home. Born on August 3, 1937 in Hill Grove, Darke County, OH, he was the son of the late Clarence & Myrtle (Coffman) Royer. Richard was the owner and operator of Royer Builders for over 60 plus years. He served in the Army National Guard. The family would like to say a special "Thank You" to and Fidelity Home Health Care for their caring service for our dad. Preceded in death by his Wife: Debra Kay Royer in 2007; Brothers: James (Dott) Royer and Glen (Irene) Royer; Sisters: Patsy (Russ) Ballengee and Joan (Jack) Bernheisel; Granddaughter: Brittanie N. Cecil. Survived by Children: Rob (Traci) Sergent, Leesa (Paul) Ulrich, Richard (Carmen) Royer, Brandon (Rosemarie) Elmore, Bradley (Janell) Elmore and Jade (Rick) Combs. Grandchildren: Kristina, Nick, Chelsea, Alex, Julia, Lauren, Wyatt, Sadie, Isaiah, Gavin, Colton, CJ, Alex, Rylan and Drystan; Great Grandchildren: Avaree, Cohen and Derrick. Special Niece: Nicki and family Rod, Kaylyn, Wesley and other nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, OH with Pastor Don Tucker officiating. Interment will be held in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville, OH with Military Honors by the Preble County Honor Guard. Family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to Lewisburg Baptist Church, 608 N. Commerce St, Lewisburg, OH 45338. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now