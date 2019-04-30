|
SCHAEFFER, Richard Lee "Dicky" Age 80, passed away peacefully Friday, April 26, 2019 at Echo Valley Residential Center. He was born in Dayton, Ohio. Dicky is survived by his brothers, Donald (Sharon) Schaeffer and Gary (Faye) Schaeffer, numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Florence (DeBarr) Schaeffer; brother, James Schaeffer and sisters, Joan Hartley and Mary Sergent. Visitation will be held from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Morris Sons Funeral Home 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering Ohio. Funeral service to follow at 1PM at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Willow View Cemetery, Dayton, Condolences may be sent to www.morris-sons.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019