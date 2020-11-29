SCHARRER, Richard
Calvin "Dick"
96, of Kettering, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at The Hospice of Dayton
. Born on July 2, 1924, in
Dayton, OH, he is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Jean; his father and mother,
Oscar and Ottie Mae Scharrer; and his sister, Betsy. Dick was a graduate of Oakwood High School, Class of 1942, and
received a B.A. Degree in History from Dartmouth College in 1946, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He went on to graduate with a law degree from the University of Cincinnati in 1950. He was a veteran of WWII, serving in the Army Air Corps in Germany and France. Dick practiced law with his father at Scharrer and Scharrer and with Lasky and Scharrer for 49 years. Dick was a member of the Fairmont Presbyterian Church, The Dayton Bicycle Club (Past President), The Lawyers Club, the Dayton Bar Association, and the
Masonic Temple. He loved his family and was happiest when his large brood surrounded him. Dick is survived by his three children, Dr. Richard G. Scharrer (Shari), Timothy B. Scharrer (Teryl), and Ann S. Casebere (Robert); nine grandchildren:
Emily Bohn (Will), Erin McAfee (Seth), Abigail Scharrer, Calvin Scharrer (Ashley), Caroline O'Connor (Shawn), Courtney Hampton (Ben), Scott Casebere (Jacky), Samuel Casebere and Sarah Casebere; and five great-grandchildren, Lillian Bohn,
Eleanor Bohn, Addison Scharrer, Jacob Seth McAfee, Jr., and Axel Hampton. The family would like to thank all the
caregivers and staff for the great care he received at The
Carlyle House. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton
, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420 in Dick's memory. Condolences may be sent to
www.tobiasfuneralhome.com