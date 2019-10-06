Home

SCHECHTER, Rev. Richard Rhea Beloved husband of Joann Schechter (nee Miller) for 66 years. Loving father of John (Lisa), Wayne (Susan), Bruce (Hemmie) Schechter and Cindy (Doug) Setters. Dear grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Richard met his Heavenly Father on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the age of 88. He served as pastor at Monroe Presbyterian Church from 1967-1976 and retired from Olivet Presbyterian Church in Evansville, Indiana in 1992. During his years of service, he served a total of 5 churches. Richard was active in many charitable ministries and non-profits, and particular impact came from his role as one of the founders of Habitat for Humanity of Evansville, IN. Visitation will be held at Monroe Presbyterian Church, 57 Elm St, Monroe, OH 45050 on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 3 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 4 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to: Habitat for Humanity of Evansville, 560 E. Diamond Ave., Evansville, IN 47711.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 6, 2019
