SCHULTZ, Richard "Dutch" Age 79, of Miamisburg, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Saturday December 21, 2019. He was born July 17, 1940 in Elk County, Pennsylvania to the late Michael and Josephine Schultz. He served 25 years in the Air Force and 20 in Civil Service at WPAFB. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Iris Schultz; three sons, David (Cindy), Jeff and Tim (Lisa); two daughters, Deborah LaPrade, Christy Neill (Paul); 7 grandchildren, 5 great- grandchildren; and a brother, Mike, of Pittsburgh. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his three brothers and 1 sister. A visitation will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, OH 45005. A visitation will occur Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home with a funeral ceremony immediately following visitation. A burial will occur at Grace Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley or the Day Away program at St. Leonard's. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Schultz family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 25, 2019