Richard SCHULTZ

Richard SCHULTZ Obituary
SCHULTZ, Richard E. "Dick" 86, of Washington Township, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Sycamore Hospital. He was born February 14, 1934 in Miamisburg, the son of Harold and Ora (James) Schultz. Dick served his country in the United States Army. He retired from NCR after over 40 years of service and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye Fan. Dick is survived by his twin brother, Robert (Abby) Schultz; sister, Marilyn Craft; special friend of 52 years, Maria Scarpeli; nieces and nephews, Sandy (Gary) Evans, Allen Lawson, Connie Lawson, Scott Lawson, Daryl (Candy) Craft, and Laurie (Jason) Layman; great nieces and nephews, Matthew (Trina) Evans, Michelle Evans, Brandon (Niki) Blaquiere, Ethan Craft, Brooke and Lucas Layman, Lauren and Lynsee Lawson and several great-great nieces and nephews; as well as his loving cat, "Little One". He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edwin (Eula) Benedict and nephew, Rick Benedict; and brother-in-law, Bart Craft. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 25, 2020
