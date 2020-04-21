Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Richard SHEETS


1935 - 2020
Richard SHEETS Obituary
SHEETS, Richard Allen 84, of Springfield, passed away April 18, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 22, 1935 in Springfield, the son of George and Darlene (Cole) Sheets. Richard was a member of Local 402 and he enjoyed gardening and taking care of the farm. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and was retired from Navistar following 30 years of service. Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years; Jean (Errett) Sheets, one daughter; Sandra Circle, his "adopted daughter"; Cathy Cultice, four grandchildren; Sarah (Joe) Jensen, Shaina (Keenan) Purk, Shelby Circle (Aaron), Stacyann (Dave) Kress, eight great-grandchildren; Sebastian, Jocelyn, Lylee, Logen, Kaylee, Serenity, Tobi, and River, one brother; David (Donna) Sheets, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers; Donald and Dale Sheets and his parents. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, private services will be held with Pastor Alan Cain officiating. Burial will be in Terre Haute Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 21, 2020
