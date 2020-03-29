|
|
SHOCK, Richard J. "Dick" Age 86 of Dayton, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Fox Run Senior Living. He was born November 10, 1933 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Ralph and Emma Shock. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Marie Shock; and his siblings. Dick is survived by his children, Lori (Lee) Sturgill, David Shock, Judy (Dick) Saaler; grandchildren, Casey Sturgill (Brice Rose), Larry (Stacia) Saaler, Dawn Wilbourn; great grandchildren, James & Jessica Wilbourn, Kyle & Lucas Saaler. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Fox Run Senior Living for the exceptional care they gave to Dick in the last years of his life. They also want to thank for their compassion and care. Lastly, the family would like to express their gratitude to American Legion Post #762 for being such a big part of Dick's life and dedicating a park in his name in New Lebanon. Dick was a Korean War vet who served on the front lines in the United States Marine Corps. He also retired from Reynolds and Reynolds after 25+ years of employment. No services are being held at this time. Please visit www.newcomerdayton. com to share a memory in the family guestbook.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020