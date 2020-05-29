SLADE, Richard Schubert Was born January 1949 in Middletown, Ohio, to George Richard and Audrey Slade. He died 9 February 2020 on Longboat Key. He is survived by his wife, Kim O'Driscoll of Reynoldston, Wale and his sons, Andy (Lynn), Scott (Beth), Nick (Lauri), and Bryan, and his grandchildren, Tess, Lola and Asher, Emma, Sara, and Scotty, and Shea and Kameron in the US and Lucas, Maya, and Herbie in Canada and the UK. Grandpa Dick--as the grandchildren called him--was known to laugh loud and be loads of fun. He taught all of us to work with our hands, to dig and to build, to lay tile or floor. He taught all of the boys to fish and to love the beach and to tell fish stories. He was a longtime resident of Middletown, Ohio, moved to Spokane, Washington in the late 80s and then to Florida and the UK in the 2000's. He acquired many friends around the world and was known for a good story, a loud joke, and a willingness to adventure. He always knew where he bought a bushel of oysters that one time, and probably still has the receipt, even though it was 20 years ago. He was a fast driver--known to have speeding tickets, twice in a day, on the way to and from fishing. He will be greatly missed.



