Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
Interment
Following Services
David's Cemetery
Richard SLOAN III


1945 - 2019
Richard SLOAN III Obituary
SLOAN III, Richard Age 74 of Englewood, passed away on September 29, 2019. Richard was born in South Bend, IN and was raised in Jefferson Township. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Army. He worked for AT&T for 31 years and had a love for all music, especially jazz. Richard is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jerrie Sloan (Blatt), siblings: Wanda M. Sloan and Roland J. Sloan, and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Richard H. Sloan Jr. and Wilma R. Sloan. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at David's Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Memorial contributions can be made to or Children's Historical Publishing. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019
