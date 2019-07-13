SMITH, Richard Age 85, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Sycamore Hospital. He was born November 6, 1933 in Middletown, OH to Otha and Catherine (Phillips) Smith. He served our country in the US Army during the Korean War with an honorable discharge. He was a welder and shop foreman for Hart Industrial Products for 31 years, retiring in 1997. Richard was a member of Grace Baptist Church. Richard is survived by his wife of 53 years, Phyllis Jean (Smith) Smith; son, Mark T. Smith of Monroe; niece, Sherry Getz; nephew, Rick (Melody) Smith. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lisa Gabbard; brother, Bill Smith; sister Nancy Smith. Visitation will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Max Fernandez officiating. Interment will be at Grace Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com Published in Journal-News on July 13, 2019