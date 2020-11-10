1/1
Richard SMITH
SMITH, Richard Roy

"Dick"

Age 83 of Kettering, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Brighton

Gardens of Washington Township. He was born October 27, 1937, in Esko, Minnesota, to the late Arthur and Alice Smith. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Jim Smith; first wife, Carol Smith; and second wife, Barbara Smith. Richard is survived by his beloved wife of eight

wonderful years, Jeannie Snapp Smith; son, Mark (Ceci) Smith; daughter, Debbie (Bob) Wolfe; two granddaughters, Bethany and Katie Wolfe; four siblings, Bob (Mary) Smith, Don (Jeff) Smith, Belva (Glenn) Bartlett, and Beulah Smith. He is also

survived by many extended loving stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and

widespread groups of friends. Richard received a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Minnesota and received a

Master's Degree from The Ohio State University. He worked as a civil servant aeronautical engineer at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for more than 35 years. Richard was one of the founders of The British Transportation Museum and the MG Car Club Southwestern Ohio Centre. He was a member of the Ohio Mini Owners, the Old Wind Tunnel Group, and the

owner of International Motor Car Parts, Inc. of Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The British Transportation Museum, Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, or

Alzheimer's Association.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on November 12, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home located at 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, Ohio 45439. A public visitation will be held prior to the funeral service from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Burial to follow the service at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens in Springboro, Ohio. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
