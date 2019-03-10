Home

Richard STAHL
Richard STAHL Obituary
STAHL, Richard D. Age 75, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Richard's passions included the Dayton Amateur Radio Association and Dayton Radio Controlled Boat Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orval and Iva Stahl and by his mother and father-in-law, Edward and Hannah Francis. Richard is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Stahl; daughters, Julie Huff, Cherie Dotson and Barbara Stahl; sons, Jonathan and wife Kristina Stahl and James Stahl; sister, Patsy Stanley; grandchildren, Courtney, Elissa, Richard, Timothy, Ashley, Joseph, Alex and Collin; great grandchildren, Maddyx, Destry and Clementine. Visitation will be Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral Service will be Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Memorials may be directed to the . Online condolences can be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com He was a loving husband, father and friend and will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019
