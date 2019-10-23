|
STONE, Richard M. Was born in 1932 to Frank & Zeffie Stone who precedes him in death. Due to the war, he was raised in the OSSO Home in Xenia, Ohio. Leaving the home, join the US Navy, serving 4 years. He retired from News & Sun. Richard is survived by his loving wife Roberta of 63 years. Two daughters, Janet Nickerson (Bobby) and two grandchildren, Stone (Gracyn) Raelyn (Ryan) Nickerson. Shari Hines, Shiana (Austin) and Sailee Hines. Two sisters, Doris Jordan and Francis Johson, one brother Bobby deceased. Richard enjoyed his dog Mitize for many years, he worked puzzles every winter, leaving memories and heirlooms. Richard was a wonderful man who enjoyed his family, loved to joke with all. Richard will be greatly missed by all. Visitation 9 11am with funeral service to follow at 11am, Pastor Merrill Mellott, Jr. officiating. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at: www.FerncliffCemetery.org. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clark County SPCA, 21 Walter St., Springfield, OH. Arrangements in care of Ferncliff Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 23, 2019