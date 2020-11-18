1/1
Richard STRADER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STRADER, Richard A.

Richard A. Strader, 77, of Huber Heights, passed away on November 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his

parents, John and Alice Strader (Conley); brother, John Strader; and sister, Sally Davis. Richard is survived by his son, Corey (Conley) Strader; granddaughter, Demi Strader; brother, Ralph Baker; and sister, Pat Combs. Richard retired from Duriron in 2000, after 36 years of service. Richard had a love of hot rods. You could always see him cruising around town in his classic cars or parked at the Cruise-In. He was recently inducted into the Kil-Kare Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Miami Valley Novas and the Road Knight Car Clubs.

Richard shared his passion of classic cars with his son, Corey, whom he was very close to. Richard was a major jokester, who had many funny stories to share. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and the classic car community. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 3:00pm-5:00pm, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. "The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and has required that face mask will be worn in all public places." To share a memory of Richard with the family or a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved