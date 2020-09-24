1/
Richard SUTTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SUTTER, Richard "Tyler" Age 22, of Vandalia, passed away unexpectedly Monday, September 21, 2020. He was a 2016 graduate of Butler High School. Survived by his mother, Mandy (Rusty) Palmer; father, Richard Sutter II; 6 sisters, Emma Sutter, Grace Palmer, Ava Weber, Jordan Palmer, Reagan Weber, Millie Palmer; paternal grandma, Sally Sutter; maternal grandparents, Charles and Patricia Shanks; and a host of Aunts, Uncles, family and a lot of friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Sept. 26th from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., at N. Main St. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Emma Sutter College Fund. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
02:30 - 06:30 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved